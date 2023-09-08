Poteau's football team (2-0) succeeded in its quest to get a second win against a private school for the season for the first time in program history. Heavener (2-1) was also victorious on the road, pulling away after being tied with Hartshorne at halftime. Dax Collins ran 56 yards for a touchdown in the first half for a 14-0 lead. Pocola (2-1) romped nearby rival Spiro (1-1), taking a 50-7 lead by halftime.
Here's a look at the Week 2 scores for the area teams.
Poteau 24, Metro Christian 7
Pocola 56, Spiro 7
Heavener 36, Hartshorne 26
Hackett (Ark.) 26, Panama 16
Webbers Falls 60, Arkoma 14
Quinton 42, Keota 20