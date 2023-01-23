Among basketball teams in Classes A-B, one boys team and three girls teams appeared in the final ranking.
In Class A, Red Oak's girls (16-2) rose to No. 8, having won their sixth straight game on Tuesday 48-28 against Stringtown.
In Class B, Whitesboro's girls (15-4), which went 1-2 in the LeFlore County Tournament, dropped a spot to sixth. One place behind Whitesboro is Buffalo Valley (19-3) in seventh. BV won the Muscogee Nation Tournament, beating Preston (15-3), the No. 5 team in Class 2A, in the final on Saturday.
The Class 2A girls ranking shows Pocola (10-4) at No. 6, after being No. 3 last week. Pocola took third in the LCT, losing to LeFlore (11-9) in the semifinal 49-45 on Thursday and beating Whitesboro 59-43 for third place on Saturday. Pocola has 838 vote points. No. 3 Merritt has 863 vote points, while No. 4 Warner has 851 and Preston has 850. No. 7 Howe (13-4), the LCT champion after beating Whitesboro 51-40 on Thursday in the semifinal and LeFlore 67-37 in the final on Saturday, has 777 vote points.
On the boys side, Buffalo Valley (18-3) settles in at No. 5 in Class B after taking the runner-up finish in the Muscogee Nation Tournament, beating two Class 3A teams in Sequoyah Tahlequah and Henryetta before seeing its 16 game-winning streak end in a 61-59 loss on Saturday to Preston (15-3), the No. 2 team in Class 2A.
Pocola's boys (9-5) rose to No. 8 in Class 3A with its LCT championship, which included a 36-25 win against Spiro (6-12) in the semifinal on Friday and a 59-34 win against Wister in the final on Saturday.
Heavener (13-2), which took third place in the LCT after losing to Wister 45-36 in its semifinal on Friday and beating Spiro 47-40 in the third-place game on Saturday, hangs in the Class 3A ranking at No. 19.
Next Monday, the final rankings for Classes 2A-4A will be released.